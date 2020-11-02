Heavy rain leads to flash floods around Singapore

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain led to flash floods lasting for about half an hour at three locations in Singapore on Monday afternoon (Nov 2).

National water agency PUB said in a Facebook post that there were flash floods around 3pm in Upper Paya Lebar Road, Lorong Gambir and Mount Vernon Road.

It had advised people to avoid these and eight other locations, including MacPherson Road, Balestier Road and Sims Drive, as water levels and canals rose to 90 per cent due to the rain.

In an update at 4.15pm, it said the floods, which lasted about half an hour, had subsided, and officers were deployed to render assistance.

According to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a tree fell in MacPherson Road towards Paya Lebar, causing it to be unpassable.

PUB also said that more heavy rain is expected over many northern and western areas of Singapore from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.