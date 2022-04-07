Heavy rain damages roof at ITE College Central; two slightly hurt after falling on wet floor

SINGAPORE - An area of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus has been cordoned off for repairs after rain leaked through a damaged roof membrane on Wednesday (April 6).

Two people had minor injuries after they slipped and fell on the wet floor and were taken to hospital, said a spokesman for ITE on Thursday.

"The affected area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of our staff and students," said the spokesman, adding that heavy rainfall had caused the damage to the roof membrane.

A video posted on TikTok on Wednesday shows rain leaking through a small section of a roof membrane at the campus. The video has been viewed more than 164,000 times as at Thursday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at the campus at 5.30pm on Wednesday and that two people were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The ITE spokesman said an engineer has ascertained that the roof is safe.

In November 2020, a segment of a roof at the same campus buckled after a pump malfunctioned and caused rainwater to accumulate on the roof.