Heavy downpour marks close of chapter for Jurong Bird Park

SINGAPORE - It started as a light drizzle but became a full-blown storm not long after.
On Tuesday afternoon, Jurong Bird Park’s last show – Kings Of The Skies – was brought to an end by a heavy downpour on the park’s last day of operations there after 52 years.
As animal presenter Chandra Mohan thanked the audience for their support over the years, he – quite literally – soaked in the moment.
Hands outstretched towards the skies, the 43-year-old told the visitors at the 900-seater Hawk Arena that “even God is shedding tears for us”. Some among the audience stayed behind in the rain to thank the staff for their work.
Earlier that day at the 2,000-seater Pools Amphitheatre, the significance of the last High Flyers show, another crowd favourite, appeared not to be lost on Chucky, a bantam rooster.
After staring at the audience for longer than usual, it flew off its perch and onto presenter Eileen Lim’s arm – after some coaxing from her.
At the end of the show, staff involved in the show gathered for a final curtain call, with many of them teary-eyed.
Among them was Mrs Zernalynne Flores, a supervisor for animal behaviours and programmes, who has worked at the bird park since 2011.
The park holds fond memories for the 35-year-old and her husband, as they had their marriage solemnised in 2021 at the Pools Amphitheatre, the place where they first met.
Mrs Flores said she arrived at work about 20 minutes earlier than usual on Tuesday morning and started snapping photos to preserve her memories.
“Everyone was emotional backstage because it was the last show, but we cheered each other on and said, ‘let’s do one last good show’”, she added.
At about 6.53pm, the park’s shutters were lowered after staff ushered out the last visitors. About 41 million people have visited the park over its more than five decades of operations since Jan 3, 1971.
Those who left the park last were cheered on by a guard of honour, formed by park staff.
The last guest to walk out of the gates was 10-year-old Tan Jun Yi, who was with his mother and grandmother.
“I almost cried,” the boy said, when asked how he felt seeing the shutters come down. “It’s a pity that it rained at the last show because I wanted to record it.”
He said he was sad that the park was closing but was happy that the birds would have better living conditions at their new home.
In the coming weeks, park operator Mandai Wildlife Group will move the 20ha park’s 130-plus staff and 3,500 birds to the new Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Reserve. The new park is slated to open in the second quarter of 2023.
In 2025, the Jurong site will be returned to JTC Corporation and the authorities have said they would consult the public on plans for the area, which includes the neighbouring Jurong Hill.
Since Nov 19, 2022, Singaporeans and permanent residents paid only $10 per admission ticket, so that “as many as possible can visit before the final day of operations”, Mandai Wildlife Group had said.
It said that visitorship to the park had almost doubled since its closing date was announced in August. On the last four days of operations, about 30,000 people showed up, with 2,600 of them visiting on Tuesday – more than the daily average of about 2,000.
Mr Roslee Mustaffa, a facilities manager who has been working at the park since 1991, said the sadness of leaving will likely sink in for him in the coming days, as he and his team pack up for the move to Mandai.
For now, getting to grips with the new park is his main concern.
“Same old colleagues, but the whole place is new. In fact, 70 to 80 per cent of the systems we will be using are new to us,” said the 57-year-old.
“There are always stages in your life when there is change, and this is one of them,” he said.