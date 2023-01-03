Heavy downpour marks close of chapter for Jurong Bird Park

Hands outstretched towards the skies, the 43-year-old told the visitors at the 900-seater Hawk Arena that “even God is shedding tears for us”. Some among the audience stayed behind in the rain to thank the staff for their work.

Earlier that day at the 2,000-seater Pools Amphitheatre, the significance of the last High Flyers show, another crowd favourite, appeared not to be lost on Chucky, a bantam rooster.

After staring at the audience for longer than usual, it flew off its perch and onto presenter Eileen Lim’s arm – after some coaxing from her.

At the end of the show, staff involved in the show gathered for a final curtain call, with many of them teary-eyed.

Among them was Mrs Zernalynne Flores, a supervisor for animal behaviours and programmes, who has worked at the bird park since 2011.

The park holds fond memories for the 35-year-old and her husband, as they had their marriage solemnised in 2021 at the Pools Amphitheatre, the place where they first met.

Mrs Flores said she arrived at work about 20 minutes earlier than usual on Tuesday morning and started snapping photos to preserve her memories.

“Everyone was emotional backstage because it was the last show, but we cheered each other on and said, ‘let’s do one last good show’”, she added.

At about 6.53pm, the park’s shutters were lowered after staff ushered out the last visitors. About 41 million people have visited the park over its more than five decades of operations since Jan 3, 1971.