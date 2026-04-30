Heavy departure traffic at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints; wait time of at least two hours expected

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ICA said that heavy traffic is expected at Singapore’s land checkpoints during the upcoming Labour Day long weekend, from April 30 to May 3.

SINGAPORE – Travellers heading to Malaysia via the land checkpoints can expect waits of at least two hours.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in Facebook posts on April 30 at around 7.15pm that there is very heavy departure traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Queueing time for motorists at Woodlands Checkpoint is expected to be two hours or more , while the wait at Tuas Checkpoint is at least three hours , said ICA.

At Woodlands Checkpoint, the queue has reached BKE (Woodlands) Exit 10A.

The heavy traffic at Tuas Checkpoint is due to tailback from Malaysia, with the queue reaching the middle of the Second Link Bridge, said ICA.

A 7.40pm announcement on the MyTransport.SG app said bus services 187, 960e, 963, 963e and 966 were diverted due to heavy traffic on BKE (Woodlands) at the Woodlands Road exit.

ICA had said on April 27 that heavy traffic is expected at Singapore’s land checkpoints during the upcoming Labour Day long weekend, from April 30 to May 3.

Travellers are encouraged to plan their journey ahead of time and consider travelling during non-peak hours, such as in the early morning or late evening.

ICA advised travellers to use QR codes for faster immigration clearance.

The authority also urged motorists to follow traffic rules and maintain lane discipline. It added that those caught queue-cutting will be made to go to the back of the line.

“ICA will take firm action against travellers who do not comply with our officers’ instructions or commit traffic offences,” it said earlier.