Heavy congestion towards Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint despite end of school holidays

SINGAPORE - Massive traffic jams at Woodlands Causeway coming into Singapore continued throughout much of Tuesday despite the end of the March school holidays.

The live camera feed on the OneMotoring portal showed heavy congestion stretching across the Causeway from Johor for much of the day, with no signs of easing at 11.06pm.

A video posted on social media platform TikTok by a user called jbsgcauseway showed that the traffic jam had already started in the wee hours of Tuesday at about 1am.

Drivers and motorcyclists also took to Facebook to complain about the long waiting times to clear immigration.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had earlier warned of heavy traffic towards Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint in a series of updates on social media.

In a Facebook post at about 7am on Tuesday, ICA said: “Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey.”

The post was updated at about 2.30pm to remind motorists to maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers deployed to manage traffic at the checkpoint.

At 11pm, the ICA post said traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint towards Singapore was still heavy.

It is not immediately clear what was the reason for the unusually heavy congestion at the Causeway outside the school vacation period.

The Straits Times has contacted ICA for more information.