Heatwave forces Singapore scouts to leave jamboree in South Korea

SINGAPORE – The 67-strong Singapore contingent at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will be transferred away from the jamboree site in Saemangeum, the Singapore Scout Association (SSA) said on Saturday.

However, the group will not cut the trip short.

Instead, it will link up with scouts from Britain in Seoul, where participants will carry out cultural programmes, the SSA said, adding that the group will return to the Republic on Aug 12 as planned.

The announcement comes after temperatures hit 34 deg C in Saemangeum, near the city of Buan on South Korea’s west coast, where 39,000 participants, mostly scouts aged 14 to 18, were camping.

Hit by the extreme heat, more than 600 participants fell ill and were treated for heat-related ailments, prompting complaints from parents over the safety of the children.