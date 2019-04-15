Healthy, natural and halal food in the spotlight at Superfood Asia 2019 trade exhibition

SINGAPORE - The Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands will host the inaugural Superfood Asia trade exhibition, which will focus on healthy, natural and halal food, from April 24 to 26.

The event will be the first and only dedicated food and beverage trade exhibition in Asia, organiser Sphere Exhibits said in a press release on Monday (April 15).

Sphere Exhibits is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings.

Exhibitors and buyers will be coming from several countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Australia, Peru and Mexico. In total, more than 8,000 trade visitors from 46 countries are expected to attend the event.

Sphere Exhibits chairman Chua Wee Phong said in the release that the healthy and natural segment and the halal segment of the food and beverage market have strong growth potential and are seeing increasing demand.

A 2017 report by market research firm Hexa Research showed the global halal food market should reach US$2.55 trillion (S$3.45 trillion) by 2024.

The Superfood Asia trade exhibition will serve as a "dedicated sourcing platform" for the industry and will increase the availability of such products in the region, Mr Chua said.

He added that it will also give brands and businesses opportunities to showcase the potential of their products.

Local buyers such as supermarket chains Sheng Siong, NTUC FairPrice and Cold Storage, as well as Caltex, 7-Eleven and Origins Healthcare, are among the buyers attending the event.

Products that will be showcased include healthy snacks made from fruits and vegetables, low-glycaemic index rice with grains and nuts, organic bee products and various healthy drink products.

Halal products like organic poultry, frozen meats and sauces will also be showcased.

The exhibition hall will open at 10.30am daily. It will close at 6pm on April 24 and 25, and at 5pm on April 26.

Admission is free and open to trade and business visitors only.