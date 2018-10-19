HealthHub hit by suspected illegal access

Feedback from one user that her e-mail account had been used to access her HealthHub account illegally led to the discovery that the health portal had been targeted.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB), which runs HealthHub, a gateway to citizens' clinic appointments and medical records, said yesterday that 72 HealthHub accounts are suspected to have been illegally accessed recently. Access was limited to users' self-populated profiles and points accumulated under HPB programmes.

The incident comes several months after a major attack on SingHealth's database. Both systems were run by Integrated Health Information Systems.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Attempts to illegally access HealthHub uncovered