Healthcare workers say facing abuse is part of the job

SINGAPORE - When Mr Sivachandran Murugasu was transporting a 20-year-old patient to the Institute of Mental Health on Sept 15 last year, the last thing he expected was to be punched in the chest.

The 40-year-old nurse was mad but decided not to make a police report.

"The patient was potentially mentally unstable, so we gave him the benefit of the doubt," said Mr Sivachandran, who works for private ambulance service Abella Agency.

He said that in the 16 years he has worked for the company, he has faced verbal abuse multiple times, with 10 of the cases turning physical.

Even receptionists working in hospitals have been subjected to abuse.

Mr Jerome Goh, 21, who works at a private hospital, said: "Patients and their next of kin often vent their frustrations on us, especially because they think they know the hospital rules and policies.

"It's definitely not everyone, but I'd say two in 10 people tend to be like this," he added.

Mr Terence Lim Jia Wei, 22, said that around 20 per cent of people who speak to him resort to some form of verbal abuse.

He started working last November as a receptionist at a private hospital.

"One person said 'don't forget who pays your salary'," said Mr Lim.

"I was stunned because I didn't expect to hear something like that. I actually thought of shouting back at him, but I understand that such interactions are part of the job, and you must calm down."

Even doctors have been targeted.

A 70-year-old doctor who declined to be identified, said he had "countless" instances where people verbally abused him due to disagreements with his diagnoses or because they did not get what they wanted, such as medical certificates.

He worked in multiple public hospitals but is now a general practitioner with a private healthcare provider.

"The pandemic has also made patients more frightened and frustrated, and in recent times, more of them have baggage that they often unload onto us," he said.