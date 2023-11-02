Healthcare institutions website outage did not disrupt critical service but it does shake confidence

It might have come as a shock that the websites for all public sector healthcare institutions were unavailable for more than seven hours on Wednesday.

Given today’s high dependency on the Internet, people here expect online access to public sector information to be always available. This is especially so when the disruptions did not affect just one institute, but the entire public healthcare system.

Many people questioned why there wasn’t a back-up system. Checks by cyber security experts of the websites that were down showed they shared similar IP addresses, which suggests that the websites of all three public healthcare clusters were hosted on the same server.

People also asked if it was a cyber attack and whether any personal data had been leaked. Most importantly, was patient care derailed as a result of the hours-long disruption?

Fortunately, patient care was not disrupted during Wednesday’s outage. It also appears that no sensitive data was lost.

Synapxe, which manages the tech platforms of national healthcare institutions, allayed fears of a cyber attack on late Wednesday night, saying there was “no evidence to suggest data and internal networks have been compromised”.

If this statement holds true after investigations, then, in the overall scheme of things, the disruption was certainly a nuisance, but not really a serious breach.