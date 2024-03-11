Healthcare experts laud inclusion of state-of-the-art therapies in MediShield Life review

SINGAPORE - As more cutting-edge medical treatments offer the promise of combating previously incurable diseases, the possible inclusion of such treatments under a national health insurance scheme has been lauded by healthcare experts.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced in Parliament on March 6 that premiums for MediShield Life are set to increase, in order to provide more assurance against large medical bills and to pay for new ground-breaking treatments.

An 11-member expert panel, the MediShield Life Council, is reviewing the scheme and expected to finalise its recommendations by the second half of 2024.

One of the things it is looking into is the expansion of MediShield Life coverage to cell, tissue and gene therapy products, also known as CTGTPs.

While these treatments are promising, many are nascent and very expensive, with prices ranging from a few hundred thousand dollars to a few million dollars per treatment, said Mr Ong previously, adding that insurance coverage will be extended to treatments that are clinically effective and cost-effective.

Associate Professor Jeremy Lim, director of the Leadership Institute for Global Health Transformation at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said MediShield Life should definitely look at covering CTGTPs as some of the treatments are life-changing.

He raised the example of Zolgensma, an innovative gene therapy that is used to treat children with a genetic condition called spinal muscular atrophy or SMA. As at March 2023, there were about 50 people here with the disorder.

Those afflicted with SMA suffer from paralysis and breathing difficulties, and can die before the age of two. The single-dose treatment corrects the genetic defect and improves survival rates.

Zolgensma was, at one time, the most expensive drug in the world with a price tag of $3 million. The Straits Times previously reported three separate cases of parents in 2022 and 2023 who crowdfunded the money to get their children the treatment.

Prof Lim said: “There are more and more of such therapies in the pipeline, and we have to address these proactively. Premiums might go up modestly, but this is the price to pay for added protection and living in a society where children especially don’t have to die from treatable conditions.”

Associate Professor Wee Hwee Lin, director of the Centre for Health Intervention and Policy Evaluation Research at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, agrees.

She said: “While some may lament that MediShield Life premiums should not be increased because of the inclusion of high-cost therapies such as CTGTPs, the insurance mechanism is actually the most appropriate for protection against such unexpected and catastrophic costs. In fact, that’s what insurance is for, right?”

Prof Lim urged the Government to not just use the usual cost-effectiveness analysis to evaluate if a CTGTP treatment is worth the coverage, but to also consider working with manufacturers to bring in CTGTPs on a value-based contracting model where the price of the drug is tied to how well it performs. This would help keep the cost of CTGTPs affordable in Singapore, he said.

The MediShield Life review is being done against the backdrop of increasing hospital bill sizes.

The Health Minister shared in Parliament on March 6 that bill sizes have grown by 5 per cent annually in public hospitals, and by 7 per cent annually in private hospitals, over the last few years. This means that after government subsidies and MediShield Life, patients still have to pay a substantial out-of-pocket sum.