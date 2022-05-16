Young mother of twins shocked by cervical cancer diagnosis

SINGAPORE - When Ms Tan Lee Lian was told she had cervical cancer in 2019 - at the age of 36 - she was shocked.

The housewife, now 39, felt at the time that her body was the fittest and healthiest it had been since she gave birth.

The thought that she might have contracted the human papillomavirus (HPV) - the main cause of cervical cancer - did not cross her mind.

"I never would have expected myself to contract cancer. I thought, I'm still young, at the prime of my life," she said.

Looking back, Ms Tan said she realised she had stopped going for regular check-ups and doing pap smears after giving birth to twin boys, about four to five years before she received the news.

"It never crossed my mind - my attention was on looking after my kids," she explained, adding that she did not have any symptoms prior to her diagnosis.

Her disease might have gone unnoticed for longer had she not decided to treat herself with a full body health screening.

When her pap smear from the screening came back with abnormal results, she was advised to see a gynaecologist, who conducted several tests on her, including one for HPV.

The tests detected not just HPV, but cervical cancer as well.

Ms Tan considers herself lucky, as her cancer was diagnosed at a relatively early stage - Stage 1B1.

Still, she had to undergo a radical hysterectomy, which involved removing her uterus and some other parts of her reproductive system. This meant she could not have children again.

After the procedure, she had to remain in hospital for four nights, and had to use a catheter bag for about a week following her discharge.

"It was very hard... after the surgery I couldn't get out of bed, I felt very immobile, and I didn't want my kids to visit me as I didn't want them to see me in a very weak stage," she said.

Ms Tan has since recovered, but knows she was fortunate that the cancer was detected early, allowing her to avoid chemotherapy and radiation treatment.