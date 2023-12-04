Young at heart? Catching a childhood disease as an adult is no fun

SINGAPORE - Some time back, I found myself down with a high fever, with my body regularly hitting temperatures above 38 deg C.

At the time I had no idea what I had caught as I had no other symptoms, and paracetamol did not appear to help lower my temperature.

An antigen rapid test kit showed it was not Covid-19, and the general practitioner I consulted suspected it was a throat infection of some sort.

Four days after I first came down with the fever, I could feel uncomfortable sores developing in my mouth.

It was then that I finally realised what I had caught – my son’s herpangina, which is an infectious condition where one develops blisters and ulcers in the mouth.

Herpangina is closely related to the better-known hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), as both conditions are caused by the same group of viruses belonging to the Coxsackie and enterovirus family.

The infection usually involves the back of the soft palate, causing a sore throat and pain on swallowing food or fluids, and is often accompanied by a high fever.

Herpangina is different from HFMD in that the latter “involves blisters and ulcers over the hands and feet, on top of oral sores and fever”, Fullerton Health deputy medical director Marcus Lee told the Straits Times.

There were 4,098 cases of HFMD in Singapore in 2022, according to the Ministry of Health’s weekly infectious diseases bulletin, which does not track herpangina cases.

There are currently no treatments or vaccines for either HFMD or herpangina.

Patients are treated for their symptoms, but must otherwise let the disease resolve itself.

Both diseases most commonly affect children below the age of 10, Dr Lee added.

“Adults are less commonly affected, but have a higher risk if they come into close contact with infected children. For example, if they have infected children in the household, or if they work with young children,” he said.

As a parent, I was fairly familiar with both diseases, with both my children having caught both highly contagious diseases multiple times.

Still, despite often taking care of them on the days when they would have to stay home from school or childcare after getting infected, I had never caught either HFMD or herpangina – until now.

I thought I knew what to expect.

During both my boys’ multiple encounters with HFMD and herpangina, they had fevers for a few days but were otherwise active and made full recoveries within a week.

I, on the other hand, had a high fever for almost a week, with my temperature not coming down despite taking medication every few hours.

I felt weak and lethargic, and spent most of my time curled up in bed.