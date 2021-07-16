Yew Tee vaccination centre cleaned after visit from Covid-19 patient

SINGAPORE - Deep cleaning was carried out at a vaccination centre in Yew Tee Community Club after it was visited by a Covid-19-positive individual who was there to be inoculated.

In a Facebook post on Friday night (July 16), an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Mr Alex Yam, said cleaning was also carried out in the community club's common areas.

As cleaning took place overnight on Thursday, the vaccination centre's operations were not affected.

Mr Yam said that the vaccination centre has been assessed and can continue to run and serve residents.

"It is safe to continue with your vaccination appointments," he said, adding that those who were close contacts of the positive case will be contacted by the Ministry of Health's contact tracing team, and will be notified by the TraceTogether app.

Mr Yam, who is also the mayor of North West District, said that the club and neighbourhood's common areas are regularly disinfected to keep residents, staff, visitors and volunteers safe.

"The current heightened measures are disappointing for many, including myself," he said in his post.

"While allowance is made for some limited social gatherings, I would urge everyone to err on the side of caution for the next two weeks."