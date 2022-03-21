Yeast may soon be key to making drugs for dementia and Parkinson's disease

SINGAPORE - The yeast commonly used in baking and beer brewing may soon be a key to sustainably produce medication for dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Researchers from Singapore and Britain have found a way to modify the microscopic fungus and extract a key ingredient for such drugs.

The key ingredient is D-lysergic acid (DLA). It has a core structure similar to many neurotransmitters in the body, and therefore is used in drugs for treating dementia, Parkinson's disease, migraines and other neurological illnesses.

Traditionally, DLA is extracted from ergot, a parasite-like fungus that grows on cereal crops such as wheat and rye.

But ergot-infected crops are inedible, which means that cultivating ergot takes up agricultural land needed to grow food, said Associate Professor Yew Wen Shan from the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine), and co-lead principal investigator of the yeast study.

Ergot cultivation is also heavily dependent on weather conditions, and the fungal disease can spread to food crops and poison cattle.

To extract DLA more sustainably, researchers from NUS Medicine and Imperial College London use DNA synthesisers to artificially create genes from the ergot fungus and then introduce them into yeast.

The modified yeast is then fermented with galactose, a milk sugar, which acts as food for the yeast to multiply.

Within a day or two of fermentation, the DLA is produced.

A one litre bioreactor of fermented yeast can produce between 1mg and 5mg of DLA, said Prof Yew, who is from the biochemistry department at NUS Medicine.

He is also the deputy director and research director of the NUS Medicine Synthetic Biology Translational Research Programme.

"Just like how baker's yeast has been used to produce the alcohol and flavours in beer... we are harnessing fungal cells to act as miniature factories to produce raw compounds for medicine," he added.

The team's research was published in scientific journal Nature Communications last month.