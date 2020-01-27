Wuhan virus: University students move out of campus residences designated as quarantine centres

SINGAPORE - Students were seen packing up their belongings and lugging bulky bags and suitcases out of some living quarters at local universities on Monday (Jan 27) morning, after the schools issued notices demanding them to vacate their rooms in less than 24 hours.

Their student residences are being converted into government quarantine facilities for isolating individuals under a quarantine order, which is issued to a person to compel him to be isolated at a designated place for a specified period of time.

The universities included the National University of Singapore (NUS), the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the Singapore Management University (SMU).

The affected student quarters include some of the blocks at NUS' Prince George's Park Residences, NTU's Hall 1 and the SMU Prinsep Street Residences.

The notices for the students to move out were sent on Sunday (Jan 26) afternoon, the second day of the Chinese New Year, giving them less than a day to move out.

This comes as quarantine centres, including chalets, across the island are being prepared as Singapore fights the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Several blocks at the NUS' Prince George's Park Residences have been designated a quarantine centre in a notice seen by The Straits Times.

In the notice, the university sought the cooperation of all students staying in Residence 2, which comprises blocks 5, 6, 7 and 8, to vacate their rooms no later than 11am on Monday.

Prince George's Park Residences caters to both undergraduate and graduate students.



Several blocks at the NUS' Prince George's Park Residences have been designated a quarantine centre. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Residents, mostly foreign students, had to ensure that all their belongings were cleared out of the rooms, as anything found left behind after the deadline will be removed by the management.

ST understands that they are allocated rooms in other blocks, but within Prince George's Park Residences.

When ST visited the student housing estate early on Monday morning, students were seen moving out of their rooms.

One undergraduate from China, who is in his second year at NUS and stayed at block 6 for the past five months, said the decision to convert their campus housing into quarantine facilities overnight was sudden.

"For foreign students, this is like our home. We've already settled in, but they expected us to pack everything at short notice and move to the next block," said the 20-year-old who, like the others interviewed by ST, declined to give his name.

"It is quite unfair that we have to move while residents at the other blocks do not have to," he said. He was still packing his computer monitor and electric guitar past the 11am deadline.

He added that many students are concerned with having a quarantine facility so close to their new living quarters.

"We are worried since the quarantine facility will be near the blocks we are moving into, and we are not sure of the precautions taken."

One Malaysian undergraduate, who is in his second year at NUS and previously stayed at block 6 for the past six months, said residents received an e-mail about the eviction around 2pm on Sunday.



Students move their belongings to their new block at Prince George's Park Residences on Jan 27, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



"Many of us were shocked because when we moved in, we were not informed of the possibility that our blocks would be turned into a quarantine site," he said, adding that some students are still away for the long Chinese New Year weekend.

The 20-year-old noted that the new room, unlike the one he is moving out of is not as well-maintained and does not have air-conditioning.

Some cleaners interviewed told ST that they were called back on the third day of Chinese New Year, a public holiday, to clean and sterilise the rooms.



A cleaner cleans a vacated room at block 6 of Prince George's Park Residences on Jan 27, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



In the letter to affected students, Mr Sng Jin Soon, director of the university's Office of Housing Services, said: "Your swift cooperation and understanding will afford the Prince George's Park Residences team sufficient time to carry out cleaning/sterilisation of the room before letting the person under quarantine to move in."

Related Story Wuhan virus: Key moments of the outbreak so far

He added that "alternative room arrangements will be made during this period to facilitate your move to your new accommodation", noting that these arrangements may not be similar to what they had previously, such as moving into non-air conditioned rooms.

While many were irked by the need to relocate within a day, some were more understanding.

One Chinese undergraduate, who was staying at block 5, said: "I had plans, but had to cancel them just to do so. But I guess it is for a good reason - to prepare Singapore to handle more quarantine cases."



Students move their belongings to their new block at Prince George's Park Residences on Jan 27, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The university said its management office will be in touch with residents to follow-up on any adjustment of hostel fees when the quarantine situation stabilised.

It apologised for the short notice and sought the residents' understanding as it manages the matter.

Over at NTU, residents at Graduate Hall 1 were requested to vacate by 3pm on Monday.

Related Story Wuhan virus: Follow our coverage

A notice seen by ST stated that they will be reallocated rooms at other halls of residence.

Those who are not contactable by 1pm would have their personal items moved to their allocated rooms by the university.

Hall officers will follow up with the affected residents on the move to their new accommodation, including any adjustment in hostel fees.

Residents were also advised that their new rooms would not be similar to their current ones, according to the letter.

Across the island, government quarantine facilities are being prepared as Singapore fights the spread of the Wuhan virus.

They include Heritage Chalet, SAF Changi Chalets and the HomeTeamNS Sembawang Chalets.

For alerts on the Wuhan virus outbreak, follow us on Telegram:

https://t.me/TheStraitsTimes