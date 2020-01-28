Wuhan virus: NSmen who travelled to China will have ICT deferred, IPPT rescheduled

SINGAPORE - Operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) who have travelled to China will have in-camp training (ICT) they are due for deferred, the authorities said on Tuesday evening (Jan 28).

These NSmen will also have their Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) and Health Screening Programme appointments rescheduled, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a joint statement.

The moves are part of measures to improve the protection of servicemen in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team in the light of the Wuhan virus situation.

Mindef and MHA said that the moves take reference from the precautionary measures against the Wuhan coronavirus announced by the Government on Monday and Tuesday.

Other measures Mindef and MHA announced on Tuesday include having SAF and Home Team pre-enlistees who have travelled to China take compulsory leave of up to 14 days if they are due for enlistment.

All SAF and Home Team personnel are also strongly advised to adhere to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) advisory on travelling to mainland China. All non-essential travel for SAF and Home Team personnel there will be deferred, too.

For personnel currently in service and who have travelled to China, precautionary measures based on the Ministry of Manpower's guidelines will apply to those returning to work.

These include having them monitor their health closely for two weeks when they return to Singapore and seeking medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

Details on how pre-enlistees and NSmen can make their declarations and submit documentary proof of travel can be found on the NS Portal.

They can also follow the instructions in the SMS that will be sent to them before their enlistment, ICT, IPPT or Health Screening Programme.

On Monday, the Government announced new measures to fight the Wuhan virus here, with the global death toll from the virus jumping and more people being infected.

These include advising Singaporeans to now avoid non-essential travel to mainland China.

From Wednesday, temperature screening at airports will cover all incoming flights, with additional scrutiny on all flights from mainland China, and checks on all passengers with Hubei passports.

There are also measures in place for workers and students returning from mainland China.

Individuals with travel history to China in the last 14 days will have to give health and travel declarations to their respective organisations, and do health monitoring with temperature checks twice a day for 14 days from their return.

People with close contact with vulnerable populations will have 14 days compulsory leave of absence when they return to Singapore, particularly those working in pre-schools, healthcare and the eldercare sectors.

On Tuesday, MOH said that with three confirmed cases here within the last 24 hours, the trend of infection among Chinese nationals from Wuhan's Hubei province in Singapore is accelerating, in line with the sharp increase in global infection rates.

This presents a heightened risk to Singapore, although there is as yet no evidence that the virus has spread in the community.

So, new restrictions announced on Tuesday include no entry or transit for travellers with passports issued in Hubei or those who have travelled there recently.