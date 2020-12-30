Woolsworths nut spread recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen

SINGAPORE - A nut spread imported from Australia is being recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Dec 30).

The product, Woolsworths Macro Almond, Brazil & Cashew Spread, contains peanuts which can cause some people to have an allergic reaction.

"Food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health," said the SFA in a statement.

The agency has directed the importer, Ban Choon Marketing, to recall the product.

It clarified that peanuts are not a problem for consumers at large except those who are allergic to them.

The SFA reminded consumers who have purchased this product and who are allergic to peanuts to refrain from consuming it.