SINGAPORE - Madam Tan (not her real name), 73, went to the polyclinic in January 2021 when she found blood in her stools. She had been constipated for some weeks and laxatives had not helped.

The doctor feared she might have colon cancer and wanted her to do a colonoscopy - where an endoscope is inserted into the rectum and large intestine to check for polyps and other signs of cancer.