Woman has heart failure after taking slimming drug

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) yesterday alerted people to four health products, including three marketed for weight loss, after five consumers reported adverse reactions to them.

They include a woman in her 50s who now has severe heart failure, after taking one of the products, BB Body, for about three months.

Tests by the HSA found that BB Body, Bello Smaze and Choco Fit contained sibutramine, a banned substance for weight loss that can cause mood swings, hallucinations, heart attacks and strokes.

