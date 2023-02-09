Who should take which Covid-19 vaccine and when?

SINGAPORE — Vaccinations will remain Singapore’s first line of defence, even as Covid-19 is now being treated as an endemic disease, and will continue to be given at no cost to those who are eligible for them.

With all remaining restrictions relaxed from Feb 13, vaccinations will be fully subsidised under the National Vaccination Programme, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also carried updated vaccination guidelines:

1. Everyone aged five years and above should achieve “minimum protection”, which will mean three doses of an mRNA or Novavax vaccine, or four doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

2. Those aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable persons, and residents of aged care facilities, are recommended to have a booster shot about a year after their last booster dose.

MOH said: “We urge them to receive their booster dose this year when they become eligible for it.”

3. Those between ages 12 and 59 who are healthy have a lower risk of severe disease, but a booster around one year after their last booster dose will be offered to enhance their protection.

4. Persons aged five to 11 years should achieve “minimum protection” but they are not recommended or eligible for additional doses at this time.

5. Children aged six months to four years should still complete two doses of Moderna/SpikeVax or three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty. They are not recommended nor eligible for additional doses at this time.

