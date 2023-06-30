WHO may call aspartame a ‘possible carcinogen’: What is it and why is it used in sugar-free drinks

From Coca-Cola diet sodas to some Snapple drinks, aspartame is a commonly used sweetener.

It is set to be listed in July as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” for the first time by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) cancer research arm, according to a Reuters report on Thursday.

What is aspartame?

An artificial sweetener that was discovered in 1965 by American chemist James Schlatter, aspartame is about 200 times sweeter than regular table sugar.

It was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration in 1974 for use as a tabletop sweetener and as an additive in chewing gum, breakfast cereals and dry bases for foods.

What types of products contain aspartame?

The low-calorie sugar substitute can be found in soft drinks, gelatin, confectionery, desserts, and sugar-free cough drops. It is also used to enhance the flavour of baked and canned foods, powdered drink mixes, candy and puddings.

Why is it used in sugar-free drinks?

Despite its intense sweetness, aspartame has almost zero calorific value and no bitter aftertaste like saccharin, another artificial sweetener. It grew in popularity as a more diet-conscious consumer emerged.

What are some other types of artificial sweeteners?

Saccharin, sucralose and neotame are among other artificial sweeteners alongside aspartame currently listed as safe for consumption by a WHO expert committee on food additives.

Is aspartame used in Singapore?

More than 90 countries, including Britain, Spain, France, Italy, Denmark, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, have reviewed aspartame and found it to be safe for human consumption, allowing its use.

According to SingHealth website HealthXchange, aspartame is a commonly used sugar substitute available in Singapore. It has been advised to be taken in only small quantities. REUTERS