When should you take children who test positive to hospital?

Parents whose children have tested positive for Covid-19 have been urged to avoid emergency departments unless the children develop serious medical problems.

But what kind of symptoms should trigger an urgent hospital visit?

The Straits Times spoke with two paediatricians - Dr Kam Kai-Qian of KK Women's and Children's Hospital and Dr Olivia Leow of the Khoo Teck Puat-National University Children's Medical Institute at the National University Hospital - to get these and other questions answered.

Q: My child tested positive for Covid-19 and is unwell. When should I head to the emergency department?

A: Children should be taken to the emergency department if they have a persistent fever that lasts more than five days, or have difficulty breathing, both doctors said.

Other warning signs are if the child is eating less than half of what he or she usually does, or is very lethargic - for example, sleeping all the time and showing no interest in play.

You do not need to take the child to the emergency department the moment he or she tests positive for Covid-19, or is showing flu-like symptoms such as a fever or cough, Dr Leow said.

Q: My child will turn 12 in less than a year. Should I wait for him to turn 12 before taking him for vaccination, so he can get the full adult dose?

A: Given the current surge in Omicron cases, delaying vaccination may mean that your child could get infected before age 12, Dr Kam said.

At present, younger children aged five to 11 are given a 10 microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, compared with 30 micrograms for adults.

Even with smaller vaccination doses, children will still produce antibodies, which will protect them against the virus, Dr Kam added. "I would suggest not to wait, because waiting is like betting against their chances of getting an infection, and I think that is not worth it."