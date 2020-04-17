When do I need to wear a mask?

Since Tuesday, it has been mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when they step out of their homes. Here are some clarifications about the mask rules.

Q When should I wear a mask?

A You will have to put on a mask every time you step out of your home. You will also have to keep the mask on when walking outside, taking public transport, in taxis, in private-hire cars, in supermarkets, hawker centres and banks, among other places. Workers in essential services must also not remove their masks at their workplaces.

Q When can I remove my mask when I'm outside?

A You can do so only while engaging in strenuous exercise such as running and jogging, but you must put the mask back on once this is completed. You also need to wear a mask before the workout session.

Sport Singapore defines "strenuous exercise" as running, jogging, cycling, static exercises and drills for warm-ups, brisk walking and walking on hilly terrain like in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Exercises such as walking and strolling leisurely do not fall under this category.

Q Does my child have to wear a mask too?

A Yes, but for child safety reasons, mask-wearing is not recommended for children below the age of two.

Q Do I have to wear a mask in a car?

A When you are alone in a car or other vehicles, or if the driver and passengers are all from the same household, you do not have to wear a mask.

Q Do I have to wear a mask to ride a motorbike?

A Motorcyclists are not required to wear a mask while riding. Masks should be worn when not riding.

Q Will I be fined if I do not wear a mask outside my home?

A Yes. Effective yesterday, first-time offenders will be fined $300, and repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution in court.

The Government will exercise flexibility in its enforcement as some people, such as children with special needs, may have difficulties wearing a mask.