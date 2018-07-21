What's News: July 21, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore hit by cyber attack

The personal data of 1.5 million SingHealth patients was stolen by hackers in the worst cyber attack on Singapore. More than 160,000 people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, also had their medication information stolen.

Effort to boost social mixing

Upcoming public and private housing estates will be served by Residents' Networks to encourage Singaporeans to mix more, no matter where they live. They will do the work now carried out by the separate entities that serve public and private housing estates, and will also act as a bridge between residents and the Government.

Park given 8 more years in jail

A South Korean court has sentenced former president Park Geun-hye to eight more years in prison after finding her guilty of causing a loss of government funds and interfering in a 2016 parliamentary election.

With Park already serving a 24-year jail term after being found guilty of bribery, abuse of power and coercion, the 66-year-old now faces a total of 32 years in jail.

Trump to invite Putin to US

United States President Donald Trump is planning to invite Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the White House in the autumn.

The announcement came as the White House spent a third day trying to explain statements made by Mr Trump after a summit in Helsinki with Mr Putin.

How inequality stifles growth

Decades of globalisation have raised inequality.

Recent research shows that unequal rewards have resulted in lower workers’ wages, which reduces aggregate demand, thus slowing growth, says Linda Lim.

SAF scholars more diverse

Recipients of the Singapore Armed Forces and Ministry of Defence scholarships this year are from a greater diversity of backgrounds. The scholarships were awarded to 22 women and 62 men chosen from 1,300 applicants.

Woman wins property tussle

A Hong Kong businesswoman bought a $3.1 million apartment in Tanglin in 2005 and registered the property jointly with her long-time companion, a Singaporean man. She filed a suit in 2016 to get the court to declare her the sole owner, but the man countersued. The court ruled in her favour.

Lessons from World Cup

There are plenty of lessons to be learnt from the Russia World Cup, says Straits Times columnist Gerry Armstrong. The video assistant referee system made its debut, but it is still a work in progress.

There was also the trend of teams scoring more goals from set pieces, while possession counted for nothing without speed and quality up front.





The Toyota Supra was previewed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIONEL SEAH





Fast cars line up at speed fest

The Goodwood Festival of Speed previewed several notable fast cars and how fast they can go. These sneak peeks included a prototype of the highly anticipated Toyota Supra, camouflaged in Toyota Gazoo Racing black-red-and-white livery.

