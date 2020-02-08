Three more Singaporeans, including a junior college teacher, who have no known links to previous cases or travel history to China have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

This means Singapore now has 33 confirmed cases.

Among the infected patients, two have been discharged.

Of the remaining 31 cases, most are stable or improving, but two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Here is what is known about the three new cases that were confirmed yesterday.

53-YEAR-OLD MAN

He developed symptoms on Jan 23 and visited a general practitioner (GP) clinic on the same day.

He visited another GP clinic on Jan 28 and was admitted to Changi General Hospital last Saturday.

He tested positive for the virus on Thursday at about 11pm.

He did not travel to China recently, but was in Malaysia on Jan 6, 11 and 17.

The man is warded in an isolation room at Changi General Hospital.

He lives in Tampines Street 24. Before he was admitted, he went to The Life Church and Missions Singapore in Paya Lebar.

He also visited family and friends during Chinese New Year.

33 Number of confirmed cases in Singapore as of yesterday. 2 Number of patients who have been discharged. 2 Number in critical condition.

42-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

She developed symptoms on Sunday and was admitted to Parkway East Hospital on Wednesday.

She tested positive for the virus on Thursday at about 11pm, and is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She is a teacher at Victoria Junior College, and the last time she was in school was Jan 31.

Teachers and students who were in close contact with her have been given a 14-day leave of absence.

She did not interact with her colleagues and students after she developed symptoms on Sunday.

The teacher lives in Elias Road, and visited Changi Airport and the Singapore Zoo.

She has no recent travel history to mainland China.

The junior college will be disinfecting the staff room and the pantry. Co-curricular activities will also be suspended for 14 days.

Lessons will be conducted in smaller groups.

In lecture theatres, students will be seated with an empty seat between them.

39-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

She has no recent travel history to mainland China but was in Malaysia from Jan 22 to 29.

She developed symptoms on Jan 30 and went to Sengkang General Hospital's emergency department on Sunday.

She tested positive for the virus on Thursday at about 11pm.

The woman is warded in an iso-lation room at Sengkang General Hospital.

UPDATE ON GRAND HYATT CASE

A 27-year-old Singaporean man who attended a private business meeting at Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel in Scotts Road from Jan 20 to 22 tested positive for the virus on Thursday at about 2pm.

He developed a fever on Jan 21, and visited a GP clinic on Jan 28.

He sought treatment at another GP clinic on Monday before being admitted to NCID on Thursday.

Before he was admitted, he went to Far East Square and Junction 8. He lives in Shunfu Road.

Four other people who attended the hotel conference - two South Koreans, a Malaysian and a Briton - tested positive for the virus after they left Singapore.