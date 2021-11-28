What if I test positive for Covid-19 while pregnant?

The Sunday Times looks at what expectant mothers need to know if they test positive for Covid-19.

Q: I am pregnant and tested positive with an antigen rapid test (ART). But I have no symptoms. What now?

A: Pregnant women should follow a different set of instructions from the default protocol for people to isolate and continue taking ART until they test negative or feel unwell, said Dr Lim Min Yu, president of the Obstetrical & Gynaecological Society of Singapore.

"Pregnant women are at higher risk of severe disease. Therefore, if your ART is positive, it is recommended you get a PCR test confirmation," he said, referring to the polymerase chain reaction test.

Patients should not visit their gynaecologist, as such clinics are not equipped to do PCR tests.

Q: The PCR test confirms I'm positive. What happens to me?

A: Expectant mothers who test PCR-positive should self-isolate in a room with an attached toilet while waiting for instructions, said Dr Lim.

The Ministry of Health will contact them and take them to KK Women's and Children's Hospital or Singapore General Hospital or National University Hospital for an assessment.

Those found suitable for home recovery will be sent home, while those who are unsuitable will be sent to a Covid-19 treatment and care facility.

Those who require hospital care will be admitted.

Q: What will make me suitable for the home recovery programme?

A: To qualify for home recovery, pregnant women should meet these criteria: Be fully vaccinated, have had less than 26 weeks of gestation, had an uncomplicated pregnancy until the infection, have no co-existing medical conditions, are not living with anyone 80 years and above, and be able to isolate at home.

As at Nov 12, pregnant women who meet these criteria may be eligible for the programme. Unvaccinated pregnant women who test positive should be admitted to hospital regardless of their gestation period, said Dr Lim. This is because they have higher risks of severe Covid-19. Admitting them will allow them to be closely monitored and to receive stepped-up care if their condition worsens.

Q: What happens if I test positive during labour?

A: In such a case, the baby's father will not be able to accompany the woman, said Dr Lim. Some hospitals may also not be able to accept Covid-19 patients in labour, so they may be transferred to another hospital. The mother will be cared for in an isolation room by staff wearing full personal protective equipment.

Most Covid-19 patients are still able to have a natural delivery, said Dr Lim. How long a patient needs to remain in hospital depends on her mode of birth as well as her symptoms.