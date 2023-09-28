What causes heart valve disease and the non-invasive treatments available

Heart valves are gate-like mobile structures that control the flow of blood in the heart. Your heart is expected to produce three billion beats in a lifetime, which means these moving parts undergo wear and tear and can deteriorate over time. Sometimes, valve defects can also be present from birth.

The heart has four main valves. Two operate on the right and two on the left. Valves can fail in two main ways. Sometimes, they are unable to open properly – this is also known as narrowing or stenosis. Other times, they can cause a back leak of blood called regurgitation or insufficiency.

When the valves start to deteriorate, blood flow patterns in the heart become turbulent. This causes the heart to pump ineffectively, which leads to heart failure.

Heart valve disease may not always be easy to spot. In fact, it is common for people with heart valve disease to be asymptomatic for a long time. However, as it worsens, your heart beats harder to make up for the reduced blood flow, putting it under strain and causing symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, fatigue or palpitations.

Doctors can diagnose valve defects with their stethoscope as the turbulence in the blood flow often generates sounds called murmurs. This is then confirmed through an echocardiogram, a diagnostic procedure which uses ultrasound to take moving pictures of the heart and its related structures such as the valves.

From these pictures, your doctor can measure the size of your heart chambers, study the motion of the heart valves, assess the efficacy of the contraction of the heart muscle, and evaluate the blood flow pattern across the valves and within the heart chambers. Your doctor will then be able to determine how well your heart is working, whether there are abnormalities, and what treatments can be offered.

Common heart valve conditions and treatment options

Aortic valve

Aortic stenosis occurs when the aortic valve becomes stiff and narrowed. This makes it harder for the heart to pump blood out. At the moment, there are no medications that can successfully treat this condition. But leaving it untreated can reduce life expectancy by one to two years.

You can replace a narrowed aortic valve that fails to open properly with open-heart surgery or transcatheter aortic valve implantation (Tavi), a less invasive method. Advanced imaging is done to evaluate each patient and provide a tailored treatment plan.

For the Tavi procedure, the doctor will insert a catheter into your leg and guide it to your heart to perform the surgery, which usually involves sedation and local anaesthesia. Recovery takes days instead of the usual weeks or months when you go through open-heart surgery.

Tavi is effective in reducing heart failure and improving a patient’s quality of life. It can also help those who have had previous valve surgery and whose surgical valves have become worn out and are unable to work properly. Tavi can restore function to these valves.

Patients who are found to be unsuitable for Tavi, such as those with unsuitable anatomical conditions such as obstructed leg blood vessels or coronary arteries that are at high risk of occlusion, can still undergo open-heart surgery.