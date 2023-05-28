Watch out for perils of social media on youngsters and their developing brains

SINGAPORE – Establishing tech-free periods, tracking screen time and modelling responsible social media behaviour are some of the steps that parents take to protect young people from the potential perils of social media.

But the burden of mitigating the risks of social media should not fall entirely on parents and youth, as it mostly has, said United States Surgeon-General Vivek Murthy.

He recently called on policymakers, technology companies and researchers to also help create healthy and safe social media environments to safeguard the mental well-being of children and adolescents.

Dr Murthy, who issued an advisory on social media use last Tuesday, said there is not enough data to show that social media is sufficiently safe for children and adolescents.

Meanwhile, they are exposed to harmful content on social media, ranging from violent and sexual content to bullying and harassment. For too many children, social media use compromises their sleep and valuable in-person time with family and friends, he said in a statement accompanying the advisory.

Local experts say parents and adolescents must also exercise common sense when using social media, understand the potential harm that prolonged use can have on developing brains, and engage in meaningful offline activities.

“We need to act with caution, practise common sense around screens and use the advisory as a conversational starter to inform youth about the possible perils of social media, even as research or evidence is evolving,” said Dr Chong Shang Chee, a senior consultant who heads the Child Development Unit at National University Hospital’s Khoo Teck Puat-National University Children’s Medical Institute.

The US advisory said social media can provide benefits for some children and adolescents, including by serving as a source of connection for youth who are often marginalised, and as a source of important information.

However, inappropriate content and excessive use can harm. Adolescents aged 12 to 15 who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of poor mental health, including experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The advisory said social media may perpetuate body dissatisfaction, disordered eating behaviours, social comparison and low self-esteem, especially among adolescent girls. Studies have shown a relationship between excessive social media use and poor sleep quality, sleep difficulties and reduced durations, and depression among youth.

It also said those aged 10 to 19 are at particularly vulnerable stages of brain development, when risk-taking behaviours reach their peak. Their well-being experiences the greatest fluctuations and mental health challenges such as depression typically emerge. Social media exposure during this period thus warrants additional scrutiny, the advisory said.

The advisory said that direct pushes, unwanted content exchanges and algorithmic designs can spread extreme, inappropriate and harmful content on social media to children and adolescents.

At the same time, push notifications, autoplay, infinite scroll and display of popularity using the “like” button, as well as other features of social media platforms often designed to maximise user engagement, can encourage excessive use and behavioural dysregulation.

“Our children have become unknowing participants in a ‘decades-long experiment’,” it said.

A lack of access to data from tech firms has been a barrier to understanding the full scope and scale of the impact of social media on child and adolescent mental health and well-being, it added.