Wanted: A next-gen jab to protect against all variants

What the world needs now is a second-generation vaccine against Covid-19 that will give longer and better protection.

The most important thing is to prevent severe illness and deaths, said Sir Peter Piot, special adviser on Covid-19 to the president of the European Union and a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

While Omicron might be milder than earlier Covid-19 variants, it is still killing people.

What is happening in Hong Kong shows how serious it can be for people who are not vaccinated, Professor Piot said.

After doing well in the first two years of the pandemic, Hong Kong had struggled with more than 200 deaths a day for much of last month as a high proportion of seniors there remain unvaccinated.

The vaccines in use today require boosters to maintain their effectiveness.

Prof Piot said: "We know what the basic mechanisms are. I am optimistic it is possible to develop a vaccine that is better at preventing deaths and severe disease. Preventing transmission, I am not so sure. That is going to be much tougher."

But it is not impossible, he said, and already, several companies and academics are working on a combination of nasal spray and classic vaccine given together.

Ideally, it would be "a pan-coronavirus vaccine that protects against all variants known and emerging in the future", said Prof Piot, who has stepped down as the director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, but remains a professor there.

"While viruses generally get milder, a nasty variant might crop up," he said.

Meanwhile, there are still billions of people who remain unvaccinated against Covid-19.

Prof Piot said the problem is no longer the lack of vaccines, but getting the vaccines to people in a timely manner.