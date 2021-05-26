Want a baby? 5 things about infertility both men and women should know

Infertility is a condition where a person is unable to conceive. Dr Roland Chieng, acting medical director, Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore, explains that infertility affects at least one in six couples in Singapore. This rate is comparable to many other developed countries as mothers are getting older. He addresses several common misconceptions, and explains what kind of treatment couples can go for.

Here are five things he shares about the condition:

1. It’s easier to recognise signs of infertility in women than in men

Signs of fertility apply only to women. For example, an irregular menstrual flow of every one to three months indicates ovulation uncertainty, which makes it difficult to plan for conception. The volume and duration of a woman’s menstrual period are correlated to her hormonal levels we well. A decrease in volume or duration of menstrual period may be linked to diminished hormonal levels.

In comparison, male infertility generally does not show any signs.

2. An unhealthy lifestyle and certain medical conditions may lead to infertility

Infertility occurs due to a variety of factors. Lifestyle-related factors include excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, insufficient sleep and poor diet are all risk factors of infertility. For men, certain types of exercises such as long-distance cycling may also lead to infertility.

Medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and thyroid problems are also risk factors of infertility, as they affect ovulation and may lead to irregular menstruation.

3. You can be infertile even if you are still menstruating

A common misconception among women is that they are fertile as long as they menstruate. However, if your periods are irregular, this could mean that you’re not ovulating regularly, which may lead to difficulty in conceiving. Do not assume that youth equates to fertility – irregular menstruation may occasionally signal premature menopause rather than polycystic ovarian syndrome or stress.

In addition, it doesn’t mean that you’re naturally more fertile if you’re young. Each woman ages at a different pace and the quality and quantity of eggs vary greatly from person to person.

A common misconception that men have is that while it takes only one sperm to fertilise an egg, he requires an army of good sperms to accompany that one sperm. However, natural conception is highly dependent on the quality and quantity of semen. Diet and lifestyle are important factors that determine sperm health, and as such men should lead healthier lifestyles when trying to conceive.

4. Don’t wait to seek medical advice or treatment if you are trying to conceive

If having a family is important to you, determining your own fertility potential prior to trying to conceive is key to having a better fertility journey. Couples who fail to get pregnant after trying for more than six months should consider seeking medical advice. This is especially so for couples above 35 years old, because fertility and the success rate of fertility treatments are reduced as one gets older.

When you first see a doctor, you will be asked to undergo a basic fertility screening, which includes going through your medical history as well as a physical examination.



For women, this will involve a pelvic ultrasound scan, a pap smear and blood tests to determine ovarian egg reserves and other possible issues. Men, on the other hand, undergo a semen analysis, hormonal tests and an ultrasound scan of the testes, if needed.

A complete health screening is recommended for men and women who are aged 40 and above. The fertility specialist will advise on treatment options depending on the outcome of the fertility screening results.

5. Treatment options for infertility involve more than just IVF

Couples can start from simple methods such as taking nutritional supplements and timing their intercourse to more complex methods involving ovarian stimulation and intrauterine insemination (IUI), which involves inserting a prepared sperm sample into the uterus close to the time of ovulation to get a woman pregnant naturally.

When all other methods fail and it is determined that natural conception is difficult to achieve, you can choose to go for in vitro fertilisation (IVF). IVF is a procedure where the sperm and egg are fertilised in a laboratory before being placed inside the uterus to grow. All other methods, including IUI, are highly dependent on the number of healthy mobile sperm and egg quality, which is unknown until IVF is done.

