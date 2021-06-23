For Subscribers
Doc Talk
Vaccine jabs safe for most allergy sufferers
While many people with skin conditions or allergies can take the Covid-19 vaccine, they should check with their doctors first
As Covid-19 continues its rampage across the globe, the emergency use of vaccines against the virus and its emerging variants is essential to control the escalating pandemic.
But, despite robust safety data in trials, allergic reactions after vaccination are known to occur and can range from relatively benign itchy rashes to potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.
