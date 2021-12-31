Unvaccinated woman who got Covid-19 twice while pregnant has close brush with death

SINGAPORE - A miracle.

That was what Madam Yvonne Khoo kept hearing from doctors and nurses after she woke up in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Nov 1 with tubes sticking out of her face and body.

Hooked up to life support machines, the last thing she remembered was from six days prior, when she was coughing up blood in an ambulance as she was being taken to SGH and was sedated by emergency medical staff.

What Madam Khoo, 37, thought was a long slumber was in fact a close brush with death after what seemed like a mild Covid-19 infection developed into severe respiratory failure.

That she was also 25 weeks pregnant and had an underlying kidney disease made her situation even more precarious.

To save her life, doctors hooked her up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (Ecmo) machine, which is rarely used on pregnant women, especially those so late into their pregnancies.

"They kept telling me it was a miracle (that I survived) but I did not understand," Madam Khoo told The Straits Times on Thursday (Dec 30).

"It was only when I heard that the doctors had told my husband to be mentally prepared to lose me that I was shocked, because to say something like that means it must have been very serious," she said in Mandarin.

This was not Madam Khoo's first brush with Covid-19.

In September, she tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalised as her pregnancy put her at higher risk. But Madam Khoo was asymptomatic and discharged after a week of observation and negative tests.

So, when she started to develop symptoms a month later and got a positive result from a self-test kit on Oct 22, she decided to rest at home instead of going to a clinic or hospital as she thought she would recover as quickly as before.

According to the Ministry of Health, reinfection cases are quite rare here. As at August, one-third of the 32 confirmed reinfection cases were dormitory residents, while the rest were imported cases.

On Oct 26, Madam Khoo noticed that her oximeter reading was at about 80 per cent. A normal blood oxygen reading is typically between 95 and 100 per cent.

So she called for an ambulance and was taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

She was then transferred to SGH because she was pregnant while having an underlying medical condition, which made her case complex.

By the time she reached SGH, her oxygen levels were as low as 70 per cent and she was immediately intubated and connected to a breathing machine.