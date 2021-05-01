Common causes for body aches – and how to find quick relief

Troubled by a tension headache, or suffering from that dull, persistent ache of a pulled muscle? Studies have shown one third of the world’s population are in pain1 everyday and that an individual can experience up to 10 different types of pain in any typical year. From headaches to pinched nerves and joint pains, they can put a damper on daily living if not properly managed.

But you don’t have to suffer in silence. Pain can often be remedied with simple lifestyle adjustments and pain-relief methods. Here’s how to identify the five common causes of aches and pains – and easy ways to relieve them.

Tension headaches

A Tension-Type Headache (or TTH) is characterised by a tight pressure sensation across your forehead or on the sides and back of your head. It is the most common type of headache and is sometimes simply referred to as a “stress headache” as it is often caused by stress and anxiety. Tension headaches can also be triggered by bad posture, jaw clenching, and the glare from electronic devices.

All these point to poor habits, but can easily be remedied with a few lifestyle changes. First and foremost: Try to unwind. Relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, and gentle stretching are simple yet effective ways to reduce stress and anxiety that may be causing your tension headache. If you spend a large part of the day sitting at a desk, a good posture is key. Sit up straight with

your shoulders back and relaxed, your feet firmly planted on the floor at hip distance apart. Finally, limit your use of electronic devices – failing that, invest in protective anti-glare screens or a pair of blue-light filter glasses to reduce the strain on your eyes.

Menstrual cramps

Eight in 10 women suffer from menstrual pain2 – not to mention other uncomfortable effects of the monthly menstrual cycle such as bloating, acne, mood swings and muscle aches.

The good news is that there are ways to help ease period pain. Applying a heat pack to the lower abdomen can help relax the muscles of the uterus and boost blood circulation. Doctors also recommend moderate-intensity aerobic exercises such as walking or light jogging as they can alleviate bloating. In addition to improving blood circulation, a light workout also releases endorphins – “feel-good” hormones that naturally help with pain relief during uncomfortable periods.

Body aches

Body aches caused by fever or the flu are common. These viral infections cause inflammation and as they attack your body, muscle aches and pain are produced by the immune response as an attempt to fight them off.

There are several ways to manage such body aches. Stay hydrated; water prevents muscle cramping and soreness (even more so when you are ill) and restores bodily fluids to help your body fight infection. Apart from loosening your muscles to soothe body pain, a warm bath or shower and a massage can also indirectly help you recover faster as they reduce levels of cortisol – the stress hormone that weakens your immunity.



TYLENOL® contains 500mg of paracetamol and is suitable adults and children over 12 years of age. PHOTO: TYLENOL®



Quick and safe pain relief

If you’ve tried various pain relief methods and still need some fast-acting help, there’s TYLENOL® . Offering pain relief solutions for over 65 years, this best-selling painkiller is now available in Singapore.

Containing 500mg of paracetamol, TYLENOL® provides effective relief for a variety of ailments, including headaches, menstrual pain, muscle pain, sprains, joint pain, and fever. In addition, this fast-acting product starts relieving pain in 15 minutes and is gentle on the stomach. TYLENOL® is suitable for adults and children over 12 years of age.

TYLENOL® 500mg will be available at omni-commerce retailers Cold Storage, Giant, Guardian, FairPrice, Market Place by Jasons, Unity, Watsons, and on e- commerce platforms Amazon, Lazada, PandaMart, Qoo10, Redmart and Shopee from May 2021 onwards.

This article provides general information only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Please consult medical or healthcare professionals for advice on health-related matters and if pain persists.

1 Gallup Global Emotions Report, 2019

2 Journal of Pain Research, 2012