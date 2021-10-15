Two S'poreans aged 23 and 34 among 15 Covid-19 deaths

The two youngest Singaporeans to die from Covid-19 were among the 15 deaths reported yesterday by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day.

The 23-year-old had been partially vaccinated against the virus, while the 34-year-old was unvaccinated. Both had multiple underlying medical conditions, said MOH.

Before this, the youngest Singaporean to have died from Covid-19 was a 50-year-old unvaccinated man last month.

The remaining 13 deaths reported yesterday were aged between 60 and 89 years old. Eight had been unvaccinated against Covid-19 and five were vaccinated. All had underlying conditions.

This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in the first two weeks of this month to 112 - more than half the current death toll here of 207.

Yesterday was the 25th day in a row that deaths were reported.

Of those who died from complications linked to Covid-19 over the past 28 days, 24.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and the rest were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Eight new cases were added to MWS Christalite Methodist Home, bringing the size of the cluster to 104. Of these, 14 were staff and 90 were residents.

New cases have been issued a health risk warning, said MOH.

Three cases each were added to clusters at MY World Preschool @ Hougang Dewcourt and Acacia Home.

St Andrew's Nursing Home in Taman Jurong saw one new case, bringing its total to 11.

There were 2,932 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, MOH said, comprising 2,412 new cases in the community, 517 in migrant worker dormitories and three imported cases.

The local cases included 436 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 138,327.

As at yesterday, there were 16,723 patients in home recovery, 2,823 in community care facilities, 438 in Covid-19 treatment facilities and 1,511 in hospitals.

So far, 506,552 individuals have received their booster shots and another 110,000 have booked their appointments.