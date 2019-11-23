Two new polyclinics to open in Kaki Bukit and Tengah by 2025

SINGAPORE - Two new polyclinics, located in Kaki Bukit and Tengah, will open by 2025.

They are among 10 new polyclinics that will open in the coming years, in locations such as Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang, Sembawang, Khatib, Tampines North, Serangoon and Yew Tee.

The Ministry of Health said on Saturday (Nov 23) that it is investing significantly in both private and public primary care to ensure that Singaporeans continue to have access to affordable primary care in the community, as the population ages and cases of chronic disease increases .

Part of these efforts is the development of the new polyclinics.

The building of Kaki Bukit Polyclinic was announced by Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min at a community event in Bukit Batok on Saturday. Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor also shared more details about Tengah Polyclinic at the same event.

Dr Lam said: "As the population ages, it's important to anchor some of the care of patients with chronic diseases in the community."

Situated along Jalan Damai near Kaki Bukit MRT Station, Kaki Bukit Polyclinic, operated by SingHealth Polyclinics, will serve the needs of residents in Kaki Bukit and Bedok, he said.

It will be co-located with a nursing home, the third polyclinic to be built this way after Bukit Panjang Polyclinic and the redeveloped Jurong Polyclinic.

It will also be co-located with a kidney dialysis centre, which will provide subsidised dialysis services.

Dr Lam said: "We're looking at an older demographic in Kakit Bukit. This is precisely why the new polyclinic will be co-located with a nursing home and a kidney dialysis centre."

Other services will include medical treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, women's and children's health services, as well as radiological, laboratory and pharmacy services.

Allied health services including podiatry, physiotherapy and psychology services will also be available.

The development of Tengah Polyclinic was announced in Parliament by Dr Lam in March this year.

The polyclinic will be part of an integrated development with public housing and a neighbourhood centre, said Dr Khor.

It will be built opposite the West Edge @ Bukit Batok housing estate, along Bukit Batok Road, and will provide services including chronic disease management, childhood developmental assessment andwomen's cancer screening.

Disease prevention, dietetics, psychology and diagnostic services will also be available at the polyclinic, which will be operated by National University Polyclinics.

Dr Khor said that the construction is expected to commence in 2021 and when completed, the polyclinic will serve the residents of the Tengah area, as well as those in new Housing Block developments around Bukit Batok West.

She added that there are many young families in these areas, who will benefit from the women's and children's health services.

Said Dr Khor: "Primary care is the first line of care for many Singaporeans, which plays a crucial role in shifting healthcare beyond hospitals to the community... We have been expanding our polyclinic network and capacity to strengthen our primary care infrastructure in recent years."