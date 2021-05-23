Two McDonald's outlets closed in Bedok Reservoir, Pasir Ris Elias CC

Pasir Ris Elias Community Club, where a vaccination centre is sited, has undergone deep cleaning after a food delivery worker linked to the McDonald's outlet there tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The outlet has been closed.

An outlet in Bedok Reservoir was also closed after another food delivery worker tested positive on the same day. Both workers are household contacts of each other.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said in a Facebook post: "We... conducted thorough and deep cleaning of Elias CC and applied self-disinfecting coating on surfaces in all common areas within the CC... and will step up daily cleaning of Elias CC to ensure your safety and well-being." He said the affected worker at the McDonald's outlet there did not visit the vaccination centre during his infectious period and the centre continues to serve residents.

McDonald's told The Straits Times on Saturday that the two affected workers are employees of one of its food delivery vendors - i-vic Logistics. They both last worked on Monday. It said both affected outlets were immediately closed and deep cleaning carried out on the premises on Thursday evening.

"As a precaution, we have sent all employees from the same restaurants to take the swab test and to self-isolate," it said, adding that it is working with the Ministry of Health on contact tracing. Staff will await advice on quarantine orders, said a spokesman. The two outlets will remain closed until all swab test results have returned negative.