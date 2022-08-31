Two businesses fined total of $5,000 for illegal food processing and packaging

SINGAPORE - Two businesses that had engaged in unlicensed food processing and packaging were fined a total of $5,000 on Wednesday, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Hua Cheng Restaurant and Hui Xin Foods were fined $3,000 and $2,000 respectively for processing and packaging food without a licence.

On July 8 last year, SFA officers found that Hua Cheng Restaurant was conducting illegal food processing and packing activities on its premises in Admiralty Street.

The restaurant was not licensed to conduct such non-retail food business and more than 56kg of food products were seized at the time.

The next day, SFA officers discovered that Hui Xin Foods had been illegally supplying sausages and meat jerky made and packed at its premises to a supermarket.

While the shop was licensed to sell pre-packaged food at its Beach Road premises, it was not licensed to process and package food there.

Investigations by SFA revealed that the food products processed and packed by both businesses were being supplied to Scarlett Supermarket.

Scarlett Supermarket, which has 13 outlets, was directed by SFA to stop the sale of these food products and remove them from their shelves.

The licensee of the supermarket chain was issued a composition fine for selling food that was not cooked or prepared at licensed premises.

A person found guilty of manufacturing food items in unlicensed premises can be fined up to $5,000 for the first conviction.

If convicted a second time or more, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

The SFA said members of the public who come across the sale of illegal food products in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback for follow-up investigations.