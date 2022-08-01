Turning study results into better parks to promote a healthier population

This is so visitors are encouraged to stay longer or to increase their physical activities in parks. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Equipment like this helps improve hand eye coordination - especially for seniors and people recovering from a stroke. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Playground that make use of natural materials can help encourage creativity, reduce stress and increase cognitive function. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
Published
50 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - National Parks Board (NParks) is focusing on building and designing park features that will encourage visitors to stay longer or to increase their physical activities there, using findings from a series of studies as a guide.

The studies, conducted primarily by researchers from National University of Singapore, found that the longer a person spends at parks, the greater the improvement to his physical and mental well-being. They also found that adding one aesthetic feature, such as a pond or unpaved trails, increased the time spent by visitors.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top