SINGAPORE - A 72-year-old woman who developed symptoms associated with Covid-19 while staying in a general ward at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) before testing positive has been moved to an isolation ward.

Madam Ong Kim Choo's infection was detected on Wednesday (April 28) after a Filipino nurse deployed at the ward caught the disease, prompting the ward to be locked down and patients and staff tested. Three other people had also tested positive.