TTSH dental patients treated with non-sterile equipment, may be at risk of infection

SINGAPORE - Up to eight patients had been treated with equipment that was not properly sterilised at Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s (TTSH) dental clinic between Nov 28 and Dec 5.

A press statement from the Ministry of Health (MOH) said eight packs of dental instruments that had not undergone the last step of sterilisation could have been used during that period.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong expressed his disappointment that this could happen after learning points were shared across the healthcare system following a similar occurrence at the National Dental Centre Singapore (NDCS) in June last year, when more than 700 patients were treated with tools that had not gone through the final stage of sterilisation.

Mr Gan said patient safety was paramount.

He said: “We take a serious view of the incident at TTSH Dental Clinic and I am disappointed it has happened despite our efforts.

“MOH will study the incident closely, consult relevant technical experts, and consider further actions to be taken to reduce the risks of a re-occurrence across the healthcare sector.

“This incident is a timely reminder to all healthcare institutions to maintain a high level of vigilance in delivering patient care safely at all times.”

Related Story National Dental Centre Singapore needs to clean up its act

The MOH has directed TTSH to conduct thorough reviews of the incident and to report the findings and follow-up action.

The Straits Times understands that the clinic has been calling up patients who were treated during that period, including those who were not treated with the compromised equipment.

In the incident last year at the NDCS, there were no reported cases of patients being infected.

Four NDCS staff, including supervisors and senior management, have been disciplined for hygiene lapses which led to the use of the dental instruments that had not been fully sterilised.

The punishment included warnings and financial penalties.

The fear is that non-sterile tools could transmit infectious diseases from the previous patient the equipment was used on.

Dental treatments usually result in some bleeding, and this could give an opening for contamination on the equipment to enter the bloodstream.

The MOH said it has instructed public healthcare institutions to remind all staff on the importance of checking that instruments used in patient care are properly sterilised, before allowing the instruments to be used.