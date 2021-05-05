TTSH cluster: 9 fully vaccinated cases had mild to no symptoms

More cases of worrisome variants that are circulating around the world have been detected here, and while vaccination may not prevent a person from getting Covid-19, it can protect people from becoming severely ill with the disease, the authorities said yesterday at a multi-ministry task force press conference.

Ministry of Health director of medical services Kenneth Mak said that of the 40 Covid-19 cases in the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, the nine who had received full doses of the Covid-19 vaccines were either asymptomatic or exhibited mild symptoms, and none required oxygen support.