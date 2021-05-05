Coronavirus: Singapore

TTSH cluster: 9 fully vaccinated cases had mild to no symptoms

They also didn't need oxygen support, while seven among the unvaccinated did

A vial of Covid-19 vaccine. Ministry of Health director of medical services Kenneth Mak said that the TTSH cluster had arisen from a viral variant, but the vaccine appears to have done relatively well against it. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
  • Published
    36 min ago
More cases of worrisome variants that are circulating around the world have been detected here, and while vaccination may not prevent a person from getting Covid-19, it can protect people from becoming severely ill with the disease, the authorities said yesterday at a multi-ministry task force press conference.

Ministry of Health director of medical services Kenneth Mak said that of the 40 Covid-19 cases in the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, the nine who had received full doses of the Covid-19 vaccines were either asymptomatic or exhibited mild symptoms, and none required oxygen support.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 05, 2021, with the headline 'TTSH cluster: 9 fully vaccinated cases had mild to no symptoms'. Subscribe
