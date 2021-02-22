Truck driver with Covid-19 suspected of visiting RWS casino earlier

A Malaysian truck driver who tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday is being investigated for apparently visiting the Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) casino nine days earlier on a previous trip.

The freelance deliveryman had tested negative at the checkpoint on Feb 8, and visited the casino on Feb 9, before departing for Malaysia on the same day.

He was denied entry into Singapore last Thursday after his antigen rapid test at Woodlands Checkpoint returned a positive result, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night. His polymerase chain reaction test also came back positive for Covid-19 infection last Friday.

"Malaysian truck drivers are not allowed to mingle in the community other than for delivery purposes and are not to stay overnight. Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant prevailing measures," said MOH. The driver has not been included in Singapore's case count since he was not allowed entry into Singapore.

There were 11 Covid-19 cases reported yesterday - all imported and placed on stay-home notice upon arrival here.

Two Singaporeans and one permanent resident had returned from India and Nepal. The others had come from India, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Mexico, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Update on cases

New cases: 11 Imported: 11 (2 Singaporeans, 1 permanent resident, 3 dependant's pass holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 1 work pass holder, 3 work permit holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 1 (1 unlinked case) Active cases: 109 In hospitals: 22 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 87 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,716 Discharged yesterday: 12 TOTAL CASES: 59,869

A total of 22 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in intensive care, while 87 are recovering in community facilities.