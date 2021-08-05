Travellers from Taiwan need not serve SHN from Aug 7 if they test negative on arrival: MOH

SINGAPORE - Travellers entering Singapore from Taiwan will not have to serve stay-home notice (SHN) from 11.59pm on Saturday (Aug 7), provided they test negative for Covid-19 upon arrival.

Those who were in Taiwan for at least 21 days before leaving for Singapore will take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test when they arrive, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday.

This includes short-term visitors, who can now also apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Aug 12.

Currently, those with a travel history to Taiwan must serve a 14-day SHN at a dedicated facility.

Travellers who are still serving their 14-day SHN at their place of residence as at 11.59pm on Saturday will have to complete their SHN and test negative at the end of the period.

The ministry said the Covid-19 situation in Taiwan has improved since the SHN requirement was implemented, adding that it will continue to adjust Singapore's border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community as the global Covid-19 situation evolves.

It encouraged all travellers to register and pre-pay for their PCR test online before departing for Singapore.

Those arriving at Changi Airport can do so at this website while those entering from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal can do so at this website.

The MOH also advised travellers to visit the SafeTravel website to check the most updated border measures before entering Singapore and be prepared to be subjected to prevailing border measures upon entry.