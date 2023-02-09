TraceTogether, SafeEntry to be stepped down, data deleted

SINGAPORE - As Covid-19 measures are eased, the use of contact tracing systems TraceTogether and SafeEntry are being stepped down, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

Members of the public can uninstall the TraceTogether app from their phones, while businesses can also stop using the SafeEntry (Business) app, the ministry said.

However, both will remain available in app stores for download in case they need to be reactivated, such as in the case that a dangerous variant of concern emerges, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said during a press conference on Thursday.

As such, details such as names, business unique entity numbers (UEN), and mobile numbers will be retained in the systems, to make it easier for individuals and companies to re-register for the systems if needed, added the co-chair of the multi-ministry taskforce tackling Covid-19.

Meanwhile, those holding on to TraceTogether tokens will be able to return them between Feb 13 and March 12 at counters at all 108 community clubs and centres.

“We strongly encourage the public to return their tokens so that they can be refurbished and recycled for distribution to those who need it, should digital contact tracing operations have to be reactivated,” MOH said in a press release.

While TraceTogether and SafeEntry facilitated Singapore’s contact tracing efforts and the implementation of safe management measures during the acute phase of the pandemic, the authorities have progressively stepped down their use in recent months as the pandemic situation stabilised.

Those infected are no longer required to submit TraceTogether data, and SafeEntry data is no longer being collected, MOH said, adding it has also deleted all identifiable data from the two contact tracing systems from its servers and databases.