TraceTogether 'not cleared' issue for Covid-19 home recovery patients to be resolved soon: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - People who have recovered from Covid-19 at home, but find that their TraceTogether app still shows they are "not cleared", will have this issue resolved in the next few days, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Monday (Oct 4).

The alert will be synchronised with their discharge dates, meaning that it will automatically disappear on the day they complete their home recovery, he said.

This means that vaccinated people will be able to resume normal life after 10 days, while non-vaccinated people will be able to do so after 14 days.

Mr Ong was responding to Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC), who said she had received several requests for help on the issue.

Once a person tests positive for Covid-19 in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the TraceTogether app test status will show that he is "not cleared".

This prevents the person from entering most buildings, including for activities such as dining and grocery shopping.

Typically, the test status would be cleared once he takes a second PCR test and obtains a negative result.

But many patients on home recovery are not offered such a test.

Mr Ong explained that fully vaccinated people are automatically discharged from home recovery after 10 days, as studies have shown their viral loads would have dropped significantly by that time.

"The IT system needs to keep up with that policy," he said. "I expect this problem to be resolved sometime this week."