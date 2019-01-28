Tossing up a healthier yusheng

Here's a healthier version of yusheng, the raw fish salad that is tossed for good luck during Chinese New Year. The dish prepared by housewife Carrie Pang, 38, and her father, Mr Pang Seng Chiang, a 67-year-old business owner, won the Great Lo Hei Challenge organised by Cold Storage at its supermarket in Bugis yesterday. They received $688 worth of Cold Storage vouchers. Their version of yusheng included vegetables like capsicum, red cabbage and sunflower kernel, with pineapple and mango in the main dressing sauce. Three pairs of finalists had been shortlisted for the challenge from a two-week-long Facebook contest, which asked participants to submit their version of a healthy yusheng recipe in the comments section of the contest post. The three recipes with the most "likes" were selected.