Tobacco product packaging to be standardised from July 1

All tobacco products sold in Singapore will be subject to standardised packaging from tomorrow.

The packaging, with enlarged graphic health warnings, will apply to all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigarillos, cigars, beedies, ang hoon and other roll-your-own tobacco products, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

As part of the new regulations that were first announced on Oct 31, 2018, all logos, colours, images and promotional information on the packaging of tobacco products should be removed.

Mandatory graphic health warnings on such products must also cover at least 75 per cent of surfaces, up from the current 50 per cent.

All tobacco products imported into, distributed, sold, offered for sale or possessed for sale in Singapore must comply with the new packaging regulations.

Non-compliance is punishable with a fine of up to $10,000, jail of up to six months, or both, for first-time offenders.

Those with a prior qualifying conviction will face heavier penalties.

MOH noted that a year's notice was given to tobacco manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and retailers to adjust and prepare for the new measures.

This included a three-month transition period from April 1 to June 30 this year, when tobacco products with standardised packaging were imported into Singapore and distributed to retailers.

Letters and e-mail circulars were also issued by the Health Sciences Authority to remind tobacco licensees of the packaging regulations, and their obligation to fulfil them, said MOH.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said standardised packaging has been systematically evaluated to significantly reduce the appeal of tobacco products, but this might not translate to existing smokers quitting and needs to be monitored.

"It is clear that smokers do become desensitised to the graphic warnings, and I expect this may be the same for the standardised packaging," he added.

Prof Teo also said more could be done to dissuade new smokers and stop existing ones, like banning flavoured tobacco products.

"Flavouring cigarettes with menthol reduces the harshness of smoking, especially for new smokers, and increases the appeal of smoking," he said.

Dr Tara Singh Bam, deputy regional director at The Union, an international non-governmental organisation active in tobacco control advocacy, welcomed the new regulations, and highlighted the cost-effectiveness of standardised packaging as a measure to reduce tobacco product consumption.

"The standard packaging helps to increase the noticeability and effectiveness of health warnings, and helps to denormalise the use of tobacco products in our society," he said, adding that he hoped Singapore's implementation of standardised packaging would encourage countries in the region to follow suit.