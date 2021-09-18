Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Food Centre closed after Covid-19 cases found

SINGAPORE - The market and hawker centre at Block 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 has been closed for deep cleaning and disinfection, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Saturday (Sept 18).

NEA said it was aware that Covid-19 cases had been detected among stallholders and workers there.

The agency told The Straits Times that the centre's scheduled spring cleaning session had been brought forward from Friday to Sunday.

When asked about the market's closure, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Saktiandi Supaat said: "We will continue to make sure that safe management measures are in place.

"Since last year, the town council has applied a self-disinfecting coating on high-touch points such as lift buttons.

"NEA has also required all markets to have TraceTogether check-in to facilitate contact tracing."

The market and hawker centre is not the only location in Toa Payoh to have had Covid-19 infections.

A wholesale night vegetable market in Toa Payoh East Lorong 7 has been temporarily closed since Sept 3 after several Covid-19 cases were found there.

It will remain closed until Sept 23 as more cases have been detected among the market's operators, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday.

SFA told ST that the market, a privately managed secondary distribution site for fruits and vegetables, had voluntarily closed as a precautionary measure by the operators.

But the closure has a negligible impact on the nation's food supply as the market serves a small client base, the SFA added.

Other recent Covid-19 outbreaks in Toa Payoh include its bus interchange, religious school Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah, and Orient Goldsmiths and Jewellers.

The jewellery retailer is tentatively closed for business from Sept 3 to 21, according to its website.