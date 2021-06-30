3 new Covid-19 cases linked to Changi General Hospital

SINGAPORE - Three of the Covid-19 cases announced on Wednesday (June 30) are linked to the cluster at Changi General Hospital, bringing its total to 16.

Another is linked to the cluster at Block 105 Henderson Crescent, while the remaining community case is tied to a new cluster of three involving a 76-year-old retiree, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The cluster linked to the 76-year-old was first detected when the woman sought medical treatment at Singapore General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on June 25.

Her test for Covid-19 the same day came back positive on June 26.

All five locally transmitted cases declared on Wednesday have been linked to previous cases and were detected under quarantine.

The number of new cases in the community in a week has fallen from 98 cases two weeks ago to 68 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from 19 cases to nine over the same period.

There were also 11 imported cases who had already been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Six were detected on arrival in Singapore and five tested positive during SHN or isolation.

The 16 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday take Singapore's tally to 62,579.

There are currently 33 active clusters of infection, down from 34 on Tuesday. Two clusters linked to previous patients were closed after no new cases were associated with it after 28 days.

As at Wednesday, 36,926 more people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while another 4,588 got their second dose under the national vaccination programme.

A total of around 5.42 million doses covering about 3.32 million people in Singapore have been administered since Dec 30 last year.

This means that 58.1 per cent of Singapore's population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 36.8 per cent are fully vaccinated with both doses.

As at Wednesday, 133 patients remain in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are four in critical condition in the intensive care unit, three of whom are unvaccinated and one partially vaccinated. All are aged above 60.

Of the eight people on oxygen support, four are aged 60 and below.

Over the past 28 days, three patients died and 21 required oxygen supplementation or were admitted to intensive care. Among them, 20 were unvaccinated, while three had received one dose of the vaccine.

The last was fully vaccinated.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Read the full MOH press release here.